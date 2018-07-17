How to config rented VPS
Dan Moldovan:
Hello,
I have just rented a VPS for signal copying from within MT4 platform
How can I configure the copying settings ? - % of deposit - as I want it to be set to 95%
Where are all the configurable options being hidden ? - How can I access them ?
Thanks in advance
Dan
No, you don't adjust these settings within your VPS.
Go to MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, configure your settings and the right click on your VPS and synchronize signal only.
Eleni Anna Branou:
No, you don't adjust these settings within your VPS.
Go to MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, configure your settings and the right click on your VPS and synchronize signal only.
OK, Got that
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Hello,
I have just rented a VPS for signal copying from within MT4 platform
How can I configure the copying settings ? - % of deposit - as I want it to be set to 95%
Where are all the configurable options being hidden ? - How can I access them ?
Thanks in advance
Dan