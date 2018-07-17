How to config rented VPS

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Hello,

I have just rented a VPS for signal copying from within  MT4 platform

How can I configure the copying settings ? - % of deposit - as I want it to be set to 95%

Where are all the configurable options being hidden ? - How can I access them ?

Thanks in advance

Dan

 
Dan Moldovan:

Hello,

I have just rented a VPS for signal copying from within  MT4 platform

How can I configure the copying settings ? - % of deposit - as I want it to be set to 95%

Where are all the configurable options being hidden ? - How can I access them ?

Thanks in advance

Dan

No, you don't adjust these settings within your VPS.

Go to MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, configure your settings and the right click on your VPS and synchronize signal only.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

No, you don't adjust these settings within your VPS.

Go to MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, configure your settings and the right click on your VPS and synchronize signal only.



OK, Got that

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