Forex Panca Eagle Trading System
TOPTREND indicator from zip archive is renamed BBands_Stop_v1 indicator by Igorad.
For MT5 -
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ChannelInd - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Hi,
Is this the indicator and the Expert Advisor stratagy (EA)
Or just the Indicator?
M. Lewis
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Forex Panca Eagle Trading System