Forex Panca Eagle Trading System

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Forex Panca Eagle Trading System


 
TOPTREND indicator from zip archive is renamed BBands_Stop_v1 indicator by Igorad.
 

For MT5 -

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ChannelInd - indicator for MetaTrader 5  


 

Hi, 


Is this the indicator and the Expert Advisor stratagy (EA)

Or just the Indicator?


M. Lewis

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