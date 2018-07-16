Plugin for pips?
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Hello, when I make one trade, I need to write my SL and TP with numbers (for example 1.13441) and it's very annoying. But when I'm on SOFT4X (back-testing) I can put my SL and TP with pips (for example SL = 10 PIPS / TP = 10 PIPS). Exists any plugin for MT4 for this or I need to write to my broker (LMFX)?