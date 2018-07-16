how to fix this issue?

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can anybody help me ???
 
I think someone else may help ... because I did not understand sorry ...
 
Yunmin Fang: can anybody help me ???
"How to fix this issue?" You don't have an issue, you have two.
  1. Your EA doesn't trade. Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
  2. Comment out your print statements; don't create a 2GB log.
 
Yunmin Fang :
can anybody help me ???

Look for an error in your code: check how your code handles such standard situations:

  • try to deposit $ 1
  • change the leverage
  • change the currency of the trading account (in the MetaTrader 5 tester, you can now change the currency of the trading account)
  • run the test in 2016.


Added by:

ALWAYS SEE LOG FILES!!! Know how to read and understand LOG FILES!!!

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