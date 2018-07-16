how to fix this issue?
can anybody help me ???
I think someone else may help ... because I did not understand sorry ...
Yunmin Fang: can anybody help me ???"How to fix this issue?" You don't have an issue, you have two.
- Your EA doesn't trade. Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
- Comment out your print statements; don't create a 2GB log.
Yunmin Fang :
can anybody help me ???
can anybody help me ???
Look for an error in your code: check how your code handles such standard situations:
- try to deposit $ 1
- change the leverage
- change the currency of the trading account (in the MetaTrader 5 tester, you can now change the currency of the trading account)
- run the test in 2016.
Added by:
ALWAYS SEE LOG FILES!!! Know how to read and understand LOG FILES!!!
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- Free trading apps
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