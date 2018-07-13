VPS Cancellation
When I cancel the Server during the month, can I restart it within the same month without paying again for the same month ? How do I know when there is no left-over EA in the VPS when I clear all EAs ?
- VPS
- VPS : Disabled
- VPS migration is not released
Hiram Eckstein:
When I cancel the Server during the month, can I restart it within the same month without paying again for the same month ? How do I know when there is no left-over EA in the VPS when I clear all EAs ?
When I cancel the Server during the month, can I restart it within the same month without paying again for the same month ? How do I know when there is no left-over EA in the VPS when I clear all EAs ?
You can't restart a cancelled VPS subscription I am afraid, but you can always transfer it (before you cancel it that is) to another account.
Click here.
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