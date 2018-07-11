[Asking] Random assignment of HISTORY which is from the TOOL of FX
- "Candle which is assigned randomly" is meaningless. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
- You show the result of a binary file in a text editor. Meaningless. That is not history,
- What is a "TOOL of FX?"
whroeder1:
- "Candle which is assigned randomly" is meaningless. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
- You show the result of a binary file in a text editor. Meaningless. That is not history,
- What is a "TOOL of FX?"
Thank you whroeder1.
I want to test in special case. but It is not exist in history file.
I understand if I want to test special case, I should use the mecahanicla translattion ( is binary code -> natural language? )
3. What is a "TOOL of FX?"
- It is FX chart tool and history path is "C:\Program Files (x86)\Land-FX MetaTrader 4 Terminal\history\downloads\EURUSD"
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<I would like to test from the Candle which is assigned randomly.>
1. However when I open the HISTORY from the TOOL of FX, it shows like below,
ASKING : ***IS THERE ANY METHOD TO SEE THIS LETTER TO BE CORRECT LETTERS? (ANSI and UTF-8 is same result. Do I need to download any letters?)
2. If you tell me the answer I would appreciate so much.
I look forward to receiving your reply!