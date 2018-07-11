[Asking] Random assignment of HISTORY which is from the TOOL of FX

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<I would like to test from the Candle which is assigned randomly.>

1. However when I open the HISTORY from the TOOL of FX, it shows like below,

ASKING : ***IS THERE ANY METHOD TO SEE THIS LETTER TO BE CORRECT LETTERS? (ANSI and UTF-8 is same result. Do I need to download any letters?)

2. If you tell me the answer I would appreciate so much.

I look forward to receiving your reply!

 
  1. "Candle which is assigned randomly" is meaningless. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
  2. You show the result of a binary file in a text editor. Meaningless. That is not history,
  3. What is a "TOOL of FX?"
 
whroeder1:
  1. "Candle which is assigned randomly" is meaningless. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
  2. You show the result of a binary file in a text editor. Meaningless. That is not history,
  3. What is a "TOOL of FX?"

Thank you whroeder1.

I want to test in special case. but It is not exist in history file.

I understand  if I want to test special case, I should use the mecahanicla translattion ( is binary code -> natural language? )

3. What is a "TOOL of FX?"

 - It is FX chart tool and history path is "C:\Program Files (x86)\Land-FX MetaTrader 4 Terminal\history\downloads\EURUSD"

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