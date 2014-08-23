Experts: Wave Power

New comment
 

Wave Power:

Wave Power

Author: Lam K

[Deleted]  
Nice backtest, will check out the code some more. Thank you!  
 
hi, can you explain your EA logic ? i don't understand programming language. I am testing several simple EA to run with my manual strategy. let say my H4 is bullish, i like to looking for buy entry by finding any swing in M15 or M5 with EA.
[Deleted]  
Another blow-up-Gale professionally coded EA. Thanks for sharing.
 
kissaki:
hi, can you explain your EA logic ? i don't understand programming language. I am testing several simple EA to run with my manual strategy. let say my H4 is bullish, i like to looking for buy entry by finding any swing in M15 or M5 with EA.


Sorry, I have been forget how it work??

This is many many year ago EA!

Really in backtest is very good results

But Real Account!

I am working on Another New EA,

And Already in Real Account Running!

https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://klam2404.mt4stats.com/

 
klam2404:
kissaki:
hi, can you explain your EA logic ? i don't understand programming language. I am testing several simple EA to run with my manual strategy. let say my H4 is bullish, i like to looking for buy entry by finding any swing in M15 or M5 with EA.


Sorry, I have been forget how it work??

This is many many year ago EA!

Really in backtest is very good results

But Real Account!

I am working on Another New EA,

And Already in Real Account Running!

https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://klam2404.mt4stats.com/

hi, would you mind sharing us your new EA please? cheers
 
richdad711:
klam2404:
kissaki:
hi, can you explain your EA logic ? i don't understand programming language. I am testing several simple EA to run with my manual strategy. let say my H4 is bullish, i like to looking for buy entry by finding any swing in M15 or M5 with EA.


Sorry, I have been forget how it work??

This is many many year ago EA!

Really in backtest is very good results

But Real Account!

I am working on Another New EA,

And Already in Real Account Running!

https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://klam2404.mt4stats.com/

hi, would you mind sharing us your new EA please? cheers


klam2404:
kissaki:
hi, can you explain your EA logic ? i don't understand programming language. I am testing several simple EA to run with my manual strategy. let say my H4 is bullish, i like to looking for buy entry by finding any swing in M15 or M5 with EA.


Sorry, I have been forget how it work??

This is many many year ago EA!

Really in backtest is very good results

But Real Account!

I am working on Another New EA,

And Already in Real Account Running!

https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://klam2404.mt4stats.com/


Hi, how does your new EA work ?

What is the logic behind it ?

Thanks

 

plz i want to disable the lot multiplier *3

can you help me?

 

This EA is very good, but 0.1 to 0.5 scope was too for me big. Where do I need to change to be able to turn 0.01 to 0.05? Has thanked ~~

 
Thnx! Good job!
 

Dear Sir,

this is A EA in Very slow profit EA!

And high risk!

So...I suggect just for learning only!

in Real AC.really not good!

But this is A EA can not stop when this is already any trade order!!

else you will loss $$$

So..if you want stop,

Must at no trade at ALL.

If you can share the EA profit with me

I have a plan with my profit EA!

10,000 USD share with me half profit!

this EA is Call TailingPower!

Here is the Demo AC in Running

Beaverhead Financial Inc.
https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://www.masterforex.org/
Masterforex-Demo

NO Need to Download the New MT4

server : 193.33.71.43:443
Login : 4807634
Investor : p3ysuwm (read only password)
May ~ July take profit two double

Login : 4846127
Investor : fefx2yx (read only password)

take a look

then find me!

12
New comment