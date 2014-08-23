Experts: Wave Power
hi, can you explain your EA logic ? i don't understand programming language. I am testing several simple EA to run with my manual strategy. let say my H4 is bullish, i like to looking for buy entry by finding any swing in M15 or M5 with EA.
Sorry, I have been forget how it work??
This is many many year ago EA!
Really in backtest is very good results
But Real Account!
I am working on Another New EA,
And Already in Real Account Running!
hi, can you explain your EA logic ? i don't understand programming language. I am testing several simple EA to run with my manual strategy. let say my H4 is bullish, i like to looking for buy entry by finding any swing in M15 or M5 with EA.
Sorry, I have been forget how it work??
This is many many year ago EA!
Really in backtest is very good results
But Real Account!
I am working on Another New EA,
And Already in Real Account Running!
hi, can you explain your EA logic ? i don't understand programming language. I am testing several simple EA to run with my manual strategy. let say my H4 is bullish, i like to looking for buy entry by finding any swing in M15 or M5 with EA.
Sorry, I have been forget how it work??
This is many many year ago EA!
Really in backtest is very good results
But Real Account!
I am working on Another New EA,
And Already in Real Account Running!
hi, can you explain your EA logic ? i don't understand programming language. I am testing several simple EA to run with my manual strategy. let say my H4 is bullish, i like to looking for buy entry by finding any swing in M15 or M5 with EA.
Sorry, I have been forget how it work??
This is many many year ago EA!
Really in backtest is very good results
But Real Account!
I am working on Another New EA,
And Already in Real Account Running!
Hi, how does your new EA work ?
What is the logic behind it ?
Thanks
plz i want to disable the lot multiplier *3
can you help me?
This EA is very good, but 0.1 to 0.5 scope was too for me big. Where do I need to change to be able to turn 0.01 to 0.05? Has thanked ~~
Dear Sir,
this is A EA in Very slow profit EA!
And high risk!
So...I suggect just for learning only!
in Real AC.really not good!
But this is A EA can not stop when this is already any trade order!!
else you will loss $$$
So..if you want stop,
Must at no trade at ALL.
If you can share the EA profit with me
I have a plan with my profit EA!
10,000 USD share with me half profit!
this EA is Call TailingPower!
Here is the Demo AC in Running
Beaverhead Financial Inc.
https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://www.masterforex.org/
Masterforex-Demo
NO Need to Download the New MT4
server : 193.33.71.43:443
Login : 4807634
Investor : p3ysuwm (read only password)
May ~ July take profit two double
Login : 4846127
Investor : fefx2yx (read only password)
take a look
then find me!
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Wave Power:
Author: Lam K