Serious Question Here Guys?

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I do not know how the candling system in MT4 works.

I am under the assumption that they are "japanese" candle sticks.

They Have Open, High, Low, Close

But They Are discontinuous. Like This:

 Gap In Candle

Even on something like a 5M graph...

Why Is This? This Makes Absolutely No Sense To Me.

I am Assuming That a close should flow perfectly into the next candle's open "line".

Thanks, 

Vincent

 
PublicImageLtd:

I do not know how the candling system in MT4 works.

I am under the assumption that they are "japanese" candle sticks.

They Have Open, High, Low, Close

But They Are discontinuous. Like This:

 

Even on something like a 5M graph...

Why Is This? This Makes Absolutely No Sense To Me.

I am Assuming That a close should flow perfectly into the next candle's open "line".

Thanks, 

Vincent

The prices are not continuous, that's why you see these gaps.

The smaller the timeframe, the bigger the visual gaps.

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