Caution Triangle when expert loads

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Hello fellow traders,


Please tell me what I can do to fix these yellow triangles that appear when the platform is first activated:

Everything else is normal when it loads.

Your help is greatly appreciated!

Max

 
i think it is related to the Market products which you bought or downloaded from the Market ...
If you do not use them now so - just ignore those yellow triangles
 
Sergey Golubev:
i think it is related to the Market products which you bought or downloaded from the Market ...
If you do not use them now so - just ignore those yellow triangles

They do seem to be working ok, but I thought I would ask.


Thanks!!!

 
To fix the yellow triangles right click on them and select "clear".
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