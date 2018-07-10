Caution Triangle when expert loads
i think it is related to the Market products which you bought or downloaded from the Market ...
If you do not use them now so - just ignore those yellow triangles
If you do not use them now so - just ignore those yellow triangles
Sergey Golubev:
i think it is related to the Market products which you bought or downloaded from the Market ...
If you do not use them now so - just ignore those yellow triangles
i think it is related to the Market products which you bought or downloaded from the Market ...
If you do not use them now so - just ignore those yellow triangles
They do seem to be working ok, but I thought I would ask.
Thanks!!!
To fix the yellow triangles right click on them and select "clear".
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Hello fellow traders,
Please tell me what I can do to fix these yellow triangles that appear when the platform is first activated:
Everything else is normal when it loads.
Your help is greatly appreciated!
Max