Drawing arows with PLOTSETINTEGER and no arrows shown on the charts
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Hi , I have an indicator that draws arrow with each doji found on the charts . But with the drawings , it does not indicate any windgings object , but instead it displays a green cross .
Here are the codes lines :
After the properties , I have set the codes lines :
It might be the PlotSetInteger with the arrow codes .
As the results , we get :
Is it possible to declare the arrows and the right codes for each point on the charts ?