I need help so I will ask here?This is where I will repeatedly ask newbie questions on what things mean. (thanks).
The "magic" number is an ID. It is there so that you can run more than one expert at a time and each expert will only manage its own trades. Maybe you would want to use the expert on two charts with different settings, the magic number would make it so that the program would only close its own trades and leave trades from the other expert alone. You would give them both a different magic number. If you want them both to manage each other's trades then give them both the same magic number.
- 2006.07.24
- Andrey Khatimlianskii
- www.mql5.com
The "magic" number is an ID. It is there so that you can run more than one expert at a time and each expert will only manage its own trades. Maybe you would want to use the expert on two charts with different settings, the magic number would make it so that the program would only close its own trades and leave trades from the other expert alone. You would give them both a different magic number. If you want them both to manage each other's trades then give them both the same magic number.
thanks for the help i get it now thanks
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Question one what does "magic ea" mean? please help? also its mql 5