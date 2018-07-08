I need help so I will ask here?This is where I will repeatedly ask newbie questions on what things mean. (thanks).

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Question one what does "magic ea" mean?     please help?   also its mql 5


 

    

what do these here mean as well?

I marked em so you can read and inform me.   thanks again

mql5

 

The "magic" number is an ID. It is there so that you can run more than one expert at a time and each expert will only manage its own trades. Maybe you would want to use the expert on two charts with different settings, the magic number would make it so that the program would only close its own trades and leave trades from the other expert alone. You would give them both a different magic number. If you want them both to manage each other's trades then give them both the same magic number.


See also https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1359

MagicNumber: "Magic" Identifier of the Order
MagicNumber: "Magic" Identifier of the Order
  • 2006.07.24
  • Andrey Khatimlianskii
  • www.mql5.com
In МТ3, management of open positions was rather time-taking. Traders had at their disposal a rather limited tool set to work with the list of open and closed positions. The problem of distinguishing between "own" and "someone else's" positions was solved in rather complicated ways. In МТ4, the situation has cardinally changed. Now, trader can...
 
Matthew Colter:

The "magic" number is an ID. It is there so that you can run more than one expert at a time and each expert will only manage its own trades. Maybe you would want to use the expert on two charts with different settings, the magic number would make it so that the program would only close its own trades and leave trades from the other expert alone. You would give them both a different magic number. If you want them both to manage each other's trades then give them both the same magic number.


See also https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1359

thanks for the help i get it now thanks

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