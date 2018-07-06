MT4 order window problem with buy sell buttons greyed out

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HI has anyone come across a situation in the order window of MT4 where the buy and sell buttons are greyed out.  There is data following through and bottom right hand of the screen is blue and green.  Appreciate any help
 
Exceeded the maximum lot size? Market watch → symbol → specification to find out.
 
whroeder1:
Exceeded the maximum lot size? Market watch → symbol → specification to find out.

thank y ou

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