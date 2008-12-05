Indicators: NonLagAMA
If you prefer a quicker response you can change the Length from 60 to 40, and see if it works better for you.
Ed
well, whatewer you'e messed up - it repents like trooper - now you posted it, - you fix it
If you prefer a quicker response you can change the Length from 60 to 40, and see if it works better for you.
Ed
The latest revision of the nonlagama is now publishe with length of 24 and timeframe of H1.
Ed
This indicator repaints. Rpainting goes back 3 bars. So every bar is using information from 2 bars in the future.
Is it possible to implement this indicator without repainting?
Is this indicator is Perry Kauman'`?
You may also try Length of 10 on the H1.
Ed
nonlagAMA
Hello Ed,
You can from this to write an EA?
Robert
The latest is a length of 15 on M5
NonLagAMA.gif
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
NonLagAMA:
Author: edwin