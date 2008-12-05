Indicators: NonLagAMA

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NonLagAMA:

This indicator is an adaptation of NONLagDOT. It indicates the direction of the AMA slope without any lag. It works best when use on the 30 minutes charts.

Author: edwin

 

If you prefer a quicker response you can change the Length from 60 to 40, and see if it works better for you.

Ed

 
[Deleted]  

edwinodus, what did you do to Igorad's indi (nonlagma) exept changing arrows to lines?

why did you cut -off author's name and copyright (header)?

[Deleted]  

well, whatewer you'e messed up - it repents like trooper - now you posted it, - you fix it

 
edwinodus:

If you prefer a quicker response you can change the Length from 60 to 40, and see if it works better for you.

Ed

The latest revision of the nonlagama is now publishe with length of 24 and timeframe of H1.

Ed

 

This indicator repaints. Rpainting goes back 3 bars. So every bar is using information from 2 bars in the future.

Is it possible to implement this indicator without repainting?

Is this indicator is Perry Kauman'`?

 

You may also try Length of 10 on the H1.

Ed


nonlagAMA

 

Hello Ed,


You can from this to write an EA?


Robert

 

The latest is a length of 15 on M5


NonLagAMA.gif

[Deleted]  
Another one which repaints itself. Basically, it says "Sorry, man, you should have made a decision 3 bars ago". Back to the future. Useless.
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