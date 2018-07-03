How Can i Indicate Sessions on the chart by mql4
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Dear programmers,
How to get market End time and Start time by mql4?
I seen post about MODE_STARTING and MODE_EXPIRATION. But i can not able to get that information into chart. Please help me.
Thank you.