How to separete indicator window?
Use Objects for the arrows in the chart window.
Also they need to reference the Window and Sub Window by the window Index.
Generalized example.
int window_index=WindowFind("my indicator short name"); if(window_index<0){window_index=0;}
By specifying the window index, you can determine which window or sub window your data will be displayed.
Your MAIN chart window is window_index = 0.
Your first indicator window is window_index = 1.
etc etc
Also they need to reference the Window and Sub Window by the window Index.
Generalized example.
By specifying the window index, you can determine which window or sub window your data will be displayed.
Your MAIN chart window is window_index = 0.
Your first indicator window is window_index = 1.
etc etc
Thank you. Is it possible to make arrows as buffers in the indicator window?
I can use only Objects?
Thank you. Is it possible to make arrows as buffers in the indicator window?
I can use only Objects?
Yes but you said that, in this case, you want the arrows to appear in the main chart window. So you cannot use buffers to draw the arrows.
Thank you. What I want is
1. Arrows in main windows with using buffers.
2. indicator trend chart in sub-window.
So, it may not be possible to do it....
Thank you so much.
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Hi, there is an indicator in sub-window.
I want to make arrow signal in main windows not sub-window.
In the followings:
If I make arrow signal buffers, It shows up in a sub-window(separate windows).
If I use
Both Arrow and indicator shows up in main window.
How can I show only "arrows" in main window?
I want indicator chart in sub-window and arrows in main window.....