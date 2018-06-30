Professional squeeze indicators
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A squeeze indicator on its own is useless , the amateur versions are free , they are no good unless it gives a trend direction.Where can I get the professional versions?
All squeeze amateur versions , say is when market is directionless.