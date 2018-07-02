AM I CORRECT RE THIS CODE?

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here is an indicator code, I need to translate it to tradestation el. Correct me if I am wrong...the formula for the indicator is the difference between value2 and value1, or Rezalt=value2-value. The calculations for value 1 are variable weights*the value of the close from current close to close on bar 64 , and value2 are variable weights*the value of close from current close to close on bar 60. AM I CORRECT?

HERE IS THE CODE:

int start()
  {
//---- get already counted bars
   int shift,counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- check for possible errors
   if (counted_bars<0) return(-1);
//----
   if(counted_bars<64)for(shift=1;shift<=64;shift++)
      {Ind_Buffer1[shift]=0.0;Ind_Buffer2[shift]=0.0;Ind_Buffer3[shift]=0.0;}
//----
   shift=Bars-64-1;
   if(counted_bars>64) shift=Bars-counted_bars-1;
   while(shift>=0)
     {
      value1=
      -0.057943686277445900*Close[shift+00]
      -0.043658266634319700*Close[shift+01]
      +0.016893339337967300*Close[shift+02]
      +0.110448213843891000*Close[shift+03]
      +0.205220247113110000*Close[shift+04]
      +0.264664029548369000*Close[shift+05]
      +0.264664029548369000*Close[shift+06]
      +0.205220247113110000*Close[shift+07]
      +0.110448213843891000*Close[shift+08]
      +0.016893339337967300*Close[shift+09]
      -0.043658266634319700*Close[shift+10]
      -0.057943686277445900*Close[shift+11]
      -0.034834636631794200*Close[shift+12]
      +0.002212354734218340*Close[shift+13]
      +0.028933121721909400*Close[shift+14]
      +0.032424401776343200*Close[shift+15]
      +0.015569833996195800*Close[shift+16]
      -0.007660554868813180*Close[shift+17]
      -0.022138347829420900*Close[shift+18]
      -0.020552990368271800*Close[shift+19]
      -0.006433347602730440*Close[shift+20]
      +0.009627481503821010*Close[shift+21]
      +0.017394469333231100*Close[shift+22]
      +0.013176086997509700*Close[shift+23]
      +0.001209424586624090*Close[shift+24]
      -0.010002709133594700*Close[shift+25]
      -0.013505578777899800*Close[shift+26]
      -0.008035831519405070*Close[shift+27]
      +0.001903891095510710*Close[shift+28]
      +0.009480467257466930*Close[shift+29]
      +0.010166090979082400*Close[shift+30]
      +0.004303104789688430*Close[shift+31]
      -0.003659787203963280*Close[shift+32]
      -0.008411956859246820*Close[shift+33]
      -0.007282846005800100*Close[shift+34]
      -0.001620704470705190*Close[shift+35]
      +0.004466014467332310*Close[shift+36]
      +0.007048985722291220*Close[shift+37]
      +0.004847799927165300*Close[shift+38]
      -0.000217319809293247*Close[shift+39]
      -0.004603538852047050*Close[shift+40]
      -0.005574817063020290*Close[shift+41]
      -0.002877047191674200*Close[shift+42]
      +0.001371504969476030*Close[shift+43]
      +0.004280506570424680*Close[shift+44]
      +0.004136269885199370*Close[shift+45]
      +0.001361513374633290*Close[shift+46]
      -0.001973820228459360*Close[shift+47]
      -0.003675699277522370*Close[shift+48]
      -0.002836788589562860*Close[shift+49]
      -0.000284631689719810*Close[shift+50]
      +0.002153387731732640*Close[shift+51]
      +0.002934855205103340*Close[shift+52]
      +0.001758962821343280*Close[shift+53]
      -0.000389897847025107*Close[shift+54]
      -0.002031006983868290*Close[shift+55]
      -0.002197277408694140*Close[shift+56]
      -0.000975033303736501*Close[shift+57]
      +0.000693883112457725*Close[shift+58]
      +0.001751056105124850*Close[shift+59]
      +0.001683817123497210*Close[shift+60]
      +0.000645916394658871*Close[shift+61]
      -0.001229513645906610*Close[shift+62]
      -0.005497165615453070*Close[shift+63]
      +0.001719892732445040*Close[shift+64];
      value2=
      0.210642090317950000*Close[shift+00]
      +0.271656355551084000*Close[shift+01]
      +0.271656355551084000*Close[shift+02]
      +0.210642090317950000*Close[shift+03]
      +0.113366214899538000*Close[shift+04]
      +0.017339655129830400*Close[shift+05]
      -0.044811701929405100*Close[shift+06]
      -0.059474537088348700*Close[shift+07]
      -0.035754954878029800*Close[shift+08]
      +0.002270804329963180*Close[shift+09]
      +0.029697524121816400*Close[shift+10]
      +0.033281042507046500*Close[shift+11]
      +0.015981183265287400*Close[shift+12]
      -0.007862943901791450*Close[shift+13]
      -0.022723234810281000*Close[shift+14]
      -0.021095992789986800*Close[shift+15]
      -0.006603314272564040*Close[shift+16]
      +0.009881836012723110*Close[shift+17]
      +0.017854024794657900*Close[shift+18]
      +0.013524194354160800*Close[shift+19]
      +0.001241377137939080*Close[shift+20]
      -0.010266977018020800*Close[shift+21]
      -0.013862391185810200*Close[shift+22]
      -0.008248135223019260*Close[shift+23]
      +0.001954191195740410*Close[shift+24]
      +0.009730937704226890*Close[shift+25]
      +0.010434675351580300*Close[shift+26]
      +0.004416791230436310*Close[shift+27]
      -0.003756477431473020*Close[shift+28]
      -0.008634197655553740*Close[shift+29]
      -0.007475256109987750*Close[shift+30]
      -0.001663522884800100*Close[shift+31]
      +0.004584004921651760*Close[shift+32]
      +0.007235217324080300*Close[shift+33]
      +0.004975877012459140*Close[shift+34]
      -0.000223061318466289*Close[shift+35]
      -0.004725162649865770*Close[shift+36]
      -0.005722101672782540*Close[shift+37]
      -0.002953057716881230*Close[shift+38]
      +0.001407739624700190*Close[shift+39]
      +0.004393595974558090*Close[shift+40]
      +0.004245548609330800*Close[shift+41]
      +0.001397484055608480*Close[shift+42]
      -0.002025967830578520*Close[shift+43]
      -0.003772809896144160*Close[shift+44]
      -0.002911735497357070*Close[shift+45]
      -0.000292151553936419*Close[shift+46]
      +0.002210279441029960*Close[shift+47]
      +0.003012392996694690*Close[shift+48]
      +0.001805433970046320*Close[shift+49]
      -0.000400198804275733*Close[shift+50]
      -0.002084665438964100*Close[shift+51]
      -0.002255328667062000*Close[shift+52]
      -0.001000793323845250*Close[shift+53]
      +0.000712215248254048*Close[shift+54]
      +0.001797318361302890*Close[shift+55]
      +0.001728302950591050*Close[shift+56]
      +0.000662981267470111*Close[shift+57]
      -0.001261996942755200*Close[shift+58]
      -0.005642398702623070*Close[shift+59]
      +0.001765331663815800*Close[shift+60];
      //----
      Rezalt=value2-value1;
      //----
      //---- +SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS <<< Three colore code >>> SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS+
      trend=Rezalt-Ind_Buffer1[shift+1]-Ind_Buffer2[shift+1]-Ind_Buffer3[shift+1];
      if(trend>0.0)     {Ind_Buffer1[shift]=Rezalt; Ind_Buffer2[shift]=0;      Ind_Buffer3[shift]=0;}
        else{if(trend<0.0){Ind_Buffer1[shift]=0;      Ind_Buffer2[shift]=Rezalt; Ind_Buffer3[shift]=0;}
        else              {Ind_Buffer1[shift]=0;      Ind_Buffer2[shift]=0;      Ind_Buffer3[shift]=Rezalt;}}
      //---- +SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS+
      shift--;
     }
   return(0);
  }
//

 

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


LETS TRY AGAIN,

here is an indicator code, I need to translate it to tradestation el. Correct me if I am wrong...the formula for the indicator is the difference between value2 and value1, or Rezalt=value2-value. The calculations for value 1 are variable weights*the value of the close from current close to close on bar 64 , and value2 are variable weights*the value of close from current close to close on bar 60. AM I CORRECT?

HERE IS THE CODE:

Files:
3c_dm_363.mq4  9 kb
 
drlarryvon:
LETS TRY AGAIN,

 need to translate it to tradestation el.

Try to ask on the tradestation forum.

 

THANK YOU.

BUT...you must realize, no one  programs in mql when their using tradestation as their platform... no need to.

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