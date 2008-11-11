Experts: Eugene

New comment
 

Eugene:

The minimums and maximums of the previous day are used. I'm sorry that I wrote it without comments.

Author: Евгений

 

Very interesting. Looks like candle pattern expert

[删除]  

Builder

Very good idea thanks :)

Needs Trailing Stops to be more profitable and Magic Number to work with other EA's in same account

Also perhaps best used on EURJPY D1?

Made some additions to the code - have to have it as a link as now too big to paste into SRC box !

Download here Eugene 2

[删除]  

Apologies to all, had to remove the download link - was getting too many support calls - on a free example! :(

Concentrate on the original posted here plus "Needs Trailing Stops to be more profitable"

also watch for "Magic Number to work with other EA's in same account"

if you are manually trading or using other EA's in the same account

-BB-

New comment