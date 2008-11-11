Experts: Eugene
Builder
Very good idea thanks :)
Needs Trailing Stops to be more profitable and Magic Number to work with other EA's in same account
Also perhaps best used on EURJPY D1?
Made some additions to the code - have to have it as a link as now too big to paste into SRC box !
Download here Eugene 2
Apologies to all, had to remove the download link - was getting too many support calls - on a free example! :(
Concentrate on the original posted here plus "Needs Trailing Stops to be more profitable"
also watch for "Magic Number to work with other EA's in same account"
if you are manually trading or using other EA's in the same account
-BB-
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Eugene:
Author: Евгений