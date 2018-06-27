Indicator not updating
antiseptic:
Tha
Is there any common reason it doesn't update unless I switch timeframe and back again?
Tha
code?
The calculation loop probably has a ">0" or ">=1" ,it should be ">=0"
Lorentzos Roussos:You're right. I changed i <= rates_total to i < rates_total and now it's fine. Thanks!
The calculation loop probably has a ">0" or ">=1" ,it should be ">=0"
The calculation loop probably has a ">0" or ">=1" ,it should be ">=0"
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Is there any common reason it doesn't update unless I switch timeframe and back again?
Thanks.