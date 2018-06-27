Indicator not updating

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Is there any common reason it doesn't update unless I switch timeframe and back again?

Thanks.

 
antiseptic:


Is there any common reason it doesn't update unless I switch timeframe and back again?

Tha

code?

 
The calculation loop probably has a ">0" or ">=1" ,it should be ">=0"
 
Lorentzos Roussos:
The calculation loop probably has a ">0" or ">=1" ,it should be ">=0"
You're right. I changed i <= rates_total to i < rates_total and now it's fine.  Thanks!
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