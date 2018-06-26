Error using icustoms with Dialog

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Hi,

I 've done a simple indicator using Dialog. Working fine, no errors.

I am now trying no create an EA to use it's signals.

Once I load the EA I get the alert "CApp Dialog: find sub window error".

My indi has no sub windows.

Error image

I searched deeply for it but couldn't find any related information.

Thanks in advance for any help

Dimanche

 
The problem and the solution are in your code.
 

Hi, this is the Indi code:

#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
#property indicator_color3 clrYellow
#property indicator_color4 clrYellow
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_width2 2
#property indicator_width3 1
#property indicator_width4 1

double Buya[];
double Sella[];
double Buys[];
double Sells[];

#include <Controls/Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls/Button.mqh>
#include <Controls/Label.mqh>
#include <Controls/RadioGroup.mqh>
#include <Controls/ComboBox.mqh>
#include <Controls/SpinEdit.mqh>
//--
CEdit EditBuyLine,AlertBuy, EditSellLine, AlertSell, AmountV;
CLabel InsertBuyValue,InsertSellValue,Amount;
CLabel PreAlertBuy,PreAlertSell;
CButton DrawLine,Clear,DrawSell,ClearSell,SellMargin,ClearSellMargin;
CButton DrawMargin1,Clear1;
CComboBox CandleOption;
CAppDialog Interface;

double Tbuy;
double Tsell;
double Abuy;
double Asell;

double PrintLine = 0;
double PrintLine2 = 0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()

//--
   {
    
     {
  Interface.Create(0,"Control Panel v5",0,10,15,450,300);
  
  // texto criar buy line
  InsertBuyValue.Create(0,"InsertBuyValue",0,10,10,50,35);
  InsertBuyValue.Text("CALL:");
  InsertBuyValue.Color(clrGreen);
  
  // Caixa editar buy price
  EditBuyLine.Create(0,"InsertBuyPrice",0,70,10,140,35);
  EditBuyLine.Text(" ");
  EditBuyLine.Color(clrGreen);
  EditBuyLine.ColorBorder(clrBlack);
  EditBuyLine.ReadOnly(false);
  EditBuyLine.TextAlign(ALIGN_CENTER);
  
  // Botao Desenhar Buy line
  DrawLine.Create(0,"Plot",0,145,10,230,35);
  DrawLine.Text("Get Line");
  DrawLine.ColorBackground(clrGreenYellow);
  
  //-- Botao limpar linha buy price  
  Clear.Create(0,"Clear",0,235,10,315,35);
  Clear.Text("Clear");
  Clear.ColorBackground(clrYellow);
  
 
  Interface.Add(InsertBuyValue);
  Interface.Add(EditBuyLine);
  Interface.Add(DrawLine);
  Interface.Add(Clear);
  Interface.Add(AlertBuy);

  Interface.Run();
  
  
   //-- Indicators buffer mapping
   {
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Buya);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexArrow(0,164);
   SetIndexLabel(0,"Buy");
   
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Sella);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexArrow(1,164);
   SetIndexLabel(1,"Sell");
   
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Buys);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexArrow(2,159);
   SetIndexLabel(2,"Alert Buy");
   
   SetIndexBuffer(3,Sells);
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_ARROW);
   SetIndexArrow(3,159);
   SetIndexLabel(3,"Alert Sell");
   }
  
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
   return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
  Interface.Destroy(reason);
  EventKillTimer();
  }
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)                               
               
  {
//---
   Interface.OnEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  
//-- Desenhar linha Buy     
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK &&sparam ==("Plot"))
      {
      ObjectCreate("PrintLine", OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, EditBuyLine.Text());
      ObjectSet("PrintLine", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
      ObjectSet("PrintLine", OBJPROP_COLOR, Green);
      ObjectSet("PrintLine", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2);
      ObjectGet("PrintLine",1);
      Abuy = (double)EditBuyLine.Text();
      Print (_Symbol, "Tocou no sinal BUY:", Abuy);
      }
                    
//-- Limpar Buy Line
  {
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK &&sparam ==("Clear"))
   ObjectDelete("PrintLine");   
  }
//--  Desenhar linha alerta Buy
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK &&sparam ==("DrawMargin1"))
     {      
     ObjectCreate("PrintLine2", OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0,(double)EditBuyLine.Text()+(double)AlertBuy.Text()*Point);
     ObjectSet("PrintLine2", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
     ObjectSet("PrintLine2", OBJPROP_COLOR, Yellow);
     ObjectSet("PrintLine2", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1);
     Tbuy = (double)EditBuyLine.Text()+(double)AlertBuy.Text()*Point();
     Print ("Linha Alerta buy: ->", Tbuy);
     }
//--Limpar Margem 1   
      {
       if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK &&sparam ==("Clear1"))
            ObjectDelete("PrintLine2");   
      }
   
 }  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {              
               
 //---
   static datetime last_bar = 0;
   datetime this_bar = Time[0];
   if(last_bar != this_bar)
   
   // SETAS //
     {
      if (Tbuy != 0 && Bid <= Tbuy) 
         { 
         last_bar = this_bar;
         Buys[0] = Tbuy;
         Tbuy = NULL;
         
         return(0);
                                
         }
      if (Tsell != 0 && Bid >= Tsell)
         { 
          last_bar = this_bar;
         Sells[0] = Tsell;
         Tsell = NULL;
         return(0);             
         }     
        
     }


 return(rates_total);
   
   }

This is the EA code:

#include <stdlib.mqh>
#include <stderror.mqh>
input double Amount = 1;
int OnInit()
  {
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
void OnTick()
  {
   Comment("EA is running ");
   //doubles
   double up=iCustom(NULL,0,"CPAv5",0,0);
   double down=iCustom(NULL,0,"CPAv5",1,0);  
   //Call
   if (up!=0&&up!=EMPTY_VALUE)
   Alert("Do stuff...");  
  }
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {

   
  }

Hope someone can guide me, many thanks

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