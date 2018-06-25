MT5 - missing candles lately
Right click on the chart & refresh.
You should probably set line chart color different than background.
Marco vd Heijden:did it right away, didn't fix the non-existent issue :)
Right click on the chart & refresh.
Right click on the chart & refresh.
Eleni Anna Branou:
The missing candles are usually doji stars.
It happens in many charts and brokers, refresh as Marco suggested.
right, the missing ones are dojis, and as i hovered above them with mouse pointer, the data window shows OHLC data without problem. so the candles exist, but not shown.
BUT, the solution was suggested by @kypa, thanks.
it was a template (with weird colors) issue.
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Anyone has had similar issues ?