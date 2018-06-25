MT5 - missing candles lately

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Anyone has had similar issues ?

 
Right click on the chart & refresh.
 
Code2219 or probably 2319:

Anyone has had similar issues ?

The missing candles are usually doji stars.

It happens in many charts and brokers, refresh as Marco suggested.

 
You should probably set line chart color different than background.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Right click on the chart & refresh.
did it right away, didn't fix the non-existent issue :)
Eleni Anna Branou:

The missing candles are usually doji stars.

It happens in many charts and brokers, refresh as Marco suggested.

right, the missing ones are dojis, and as i hovered above them with mouse pointer, the data window shows OHLC data without problem. so the candles exist, but not shown.fixed

BUT, the solution was suggested by @kypa, thanks.

it was a template (with weird colors) issue.

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