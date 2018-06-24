Bug with presentation of trade results

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Hi,

I have a problem with strategy tester.

I run my EA and the data of trades don't show in history of strategy tester. The value of trade show as 0 (zero).

Someone already see this? Someone can help me?

Thanks in advance.

EA

 
maurokowalski:

Hi,

I have a problem with strategy tester.

I run my EA and the data of trades don't show in history of strategy tester. The value of trade show as 0 (zero).

Someone already see this? Someone can help me?

Thanks in advance.

Weird. What MT5 build is this ? What broker ?
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