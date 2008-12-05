Experts: Bill Williams. The Chaos Theory. The First Dimensions of the Market

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Bill Williams. The Chaos Theory. The First Dimensions of the Market:

An EA by the first dimension of the market.

Author: Юрий

 

Hello, thanks for sharing this ea, here is a backtesting on one year, with also a modified version.

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Time frame ? Settings ? ... Equity is very bad...


can anyone help ?

 

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Holistic indicators by Chaos Theory here

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moremoney:

Holistic indicators by Chaos Theory here

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Sure.

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