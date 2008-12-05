Experts: Bill Williams. The Chaos Theory. The First Dimensions of the Market
Hello, thanks for sharing this ea, here is a backtesting on one year, with also a modified version.
Time frame ? Settings ? ... Equity is very bad...
can anyone help ?
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Sure.
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Bill Williams. The Chaos Theory. The First Dimensions of the Market:
Author: Юрий