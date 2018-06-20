My VPS keeps turning off
ludovic_fba:
Hi everyone, my VPS was working fine. And lately it turns off by itself or stay pending. I start it and turn green. And then few minutes after it goes off.
Did anyone already got this issue ? And know where the problem can be ? Thank you for your help !
When you are saying green and red, you mean in your MT platform, under your account?
Are you using this VPS at the moment, with a signal or EA?
If yes, check your settings and synchronize again with your VPS.
Then check your journal (right click in your VPS) and see for any error messages.
If the problem persists contact the Service Desk (left in your MQL5 profile page).
had the same issue yesterday, it's ok now
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Hi everyone, my VPS was working fine. And lately it turns off by itself or stay pending. I start it and turn green. And then few minutes after it goes off.
Did anyone already got this issue ? And know where the problem can be ? Thank you for your help !