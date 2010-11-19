NZD/USD is no longer showing as an available symbol

Is there maintenance going on, or is the removal of NZD/USD a permanent change? Or is there some other issue.


Great software by the way.

 
Developer:

Is there maintenance going on, or is the removal of NZD/USD a permanent change? Or is there some other issue.


Great software by the way.

The set of available symbols depends on the broker you connect to.

This symbols is available at our demo server.

May be you just didn't enable it.

Market Watch -> Context Menu -> Symbols:


