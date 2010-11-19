NZD/USD is no longer showing as an available symbol
Develover:
Great software by the way.
Is there maintenance going on, or is the removal of NZD/USD a permanent change? Or is there some other issue.
Great software by the way.
The set of available symbols depends on the broker you connect to.
This symbols is available at our demo server.
May be you just didn't enable it.
Market Watch -> Context Menu -> Symbols:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is there maintenance going on, or is the removal of NZD/USD a permanent change? Or is there some other issue.
Great software by the way.