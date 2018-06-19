Adjustable Horizontal Alert Lines on Stochastic Indicator with CCI Buffer Trigger

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Good Day!


Is it possible to program a horizontal alert level on stochastic indicator that is adjustable?


What happens is that I've attached the CCI into the Stochastic. Setting the K and D periods color to none.

Since stoch and cci's levels are different, I wanted cci to adopt stoch's level

What I wanted to achieve is this


Thank you very much in advance to those people who are willing to help me

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