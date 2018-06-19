Which applied_price does iCCI uses
Hi,
It's easy to find it,As you may see as below:(In code : PRICE_CLOSE)
Mehrdad Jeddi:
It's easy to find it,As you may see as below:(In code : PRICE_CLOSE)
Hi,
It's easy to find it,As you may see as below:(In code : PRICE_CLOSE)
not the case here
Files:
Capture2.PNG 11 kb
samjesse:
not the case here
Based on the image which your have shared, you are making use of a custom indicator. It will be best to open that custom indicator in the MetaEditor, then look for your iCC( , , , , );
have a look at the 4th parameter of that method.
samjesse:Yes,As Chris Mukengeshayi mentioned you are using a custom indicator,You should open the source of that indicator by MetaEditor then see the iCCI(); function.
not the case here
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The function iCCI https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/icci uses ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE.
Which of the this paramter is the one the default CCI indicator uses? so that I can duplicate the same value in my code using the iCCI?
the values are here https://docs.mql4.com/constants/indicatorconstants/prices#enum_applied_price_enum
Thanks