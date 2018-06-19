Which applied_price does iCCI uses

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The function iCCI https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/icci uses ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE.

Which of the this paramter is the one the default CCI indicator uses? so that I can duplicate the same value in my code using the iCCI?

the values are here https://docs.mql4.com/constants/indicatorconstants/prices#enum_applied_price_enum

Thanks

iCCI - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
iCCI - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
iCCI - Technical Indicators - MQL4 Reference
 

Hi,

It's easy to find it,As you may see as below:(In code : PRICE_CLOSE)

 CCI

 
Mehrdad Jeddi:

Hi,

It's easy to find it,As you may see as below:(In code : PRICE_CLOSE)

 

not the case here

Files:
Capture2.PNG  11 kb
 
samjesse:

not the case here

Based on the image which your have shared, you are making use of a custom indicator. It will be best to open that custom indicator in the MetaEditor, then look for your iCC( , , , , );

have a look at the 4th parameter of that method.

 
samjesse:

not the case here

Yes,As Chris Mukengeshayi mentioned you are using a custom indicator,You should open the source of that indicator by MetaEditor then see the iCCI(); function.
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