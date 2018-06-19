What is [10,10,10]?

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Hi.

I'm beginner and sorry for the stupid question.

I see "[10,10,10]" for the first time and can't infer that.

When use it?

I  saw mql4 manual and attached it bottom

Thanks in advance!

 
박상영:

Hi.

I'm beginner and sorry for the stupid question.

I see "[10,10,10]" for the first time and can't infer that.

When use it?

I  saw mql4 manual and attached it bottom

Thanks in advance!

It is massive
 
Evgeniy Zhdan:
It is massive

Sorry, I'm not useful English.

[10,10,10] is array[1000]? or array[10][10][10] ? 


Thanks for your answer :)

 
I remember many years ago (2011) you could refer to arrays as either [x,y,z] or [x][y][z]. Now only the latter is in the documentation.
 
whroeder1:
I remember many years ago (2011) you could refer to arrays as either [x,y,z] or [x][y][z]. Now only the latter is in the documentation.
Thank you very much :)
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