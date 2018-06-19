What is [10,10,10]?
박상영:It is massive
Hi.
I'm beginner and sorry for the stupid question.
I see "[10,10,10]" for the first time and can't infer that.
When use it?
I saw mql4 manual and attached it bottom
Thanks in advance!
Evgeniy Zhdan:
It is massive
It is massive
Sorry, I'm not useful English.
[10,10,10] is array[1000]? or array[10][10][10] ?
Thanks for your answer :)
I remember many years ago (2011) you could refer to arrays as either [x,y,z] or [x][y][z]. Now only the latter is in the documentation.
whroeder1:Thank you very much :)
I remember many years ago (2011) you could refer to arrays as either [x,y,z] or [x][y][z]. Now only the latter is in the documentation.
I remember many years ago (2011) you could refer to arrays as either [x,y,z] or [x][y][z]. Now only the latter is in the documentation.
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Hi.
I'm beginner and sorry for the stupid question.
I see "[10,10,10]" for the first time and can't infer that.
When use it?
I saw mql4 manual and attached it bottom
Thanks in advance!