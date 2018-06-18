Kaufamn EA in MT4 cannot be fix!

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Hi Everybody, I am trying to install kaufman EA to my MT4 but i couldn't, it says "Tester: Cannot load expert.."..


What is the erroe? are you able to use this EA in your MT4?


KK

 
khalilkb:

Hi Everybody, I am trying to install kaufman EA to my MT4 but i couldn't, it says "Tester: Cannot load expert.."..


What is the erroe? are you able to use this EA in your MT4?


KK

Open the file in metaeditor and click compile, you will see why it doesn't load.


Your options are:

1) Learn to code properly.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs

2) Find something in the codebase that will work for you.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code


3) Find something in the marketplace that will work for you.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market


4) Hire someone to either fix the broken code, or create a new EA which will meet your specifications.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job


MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) is a high-level language designed for developing technical indicators, trading robots and utility applications, which automate financial trading. MQL5 has been developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. for their trading platform. The language syntax is very close to C++ enabling programmers to develop applications in...
 
khalilkb:

Hi Everybody, I am trying to install kaufman EA to my MT4 but i couldn't, it says "Tester: Cannot load expert.."..


What is the erroe? are you able to use this EA in your MT4?


KK

Ctrl+H  and replace all  dot(.)  to Space ( )   the code will be correct. please make a backup before changing.

 

A little push to above replies

EA and required indicator both nmc ver with correct names, including experts help file added too

thanks to Mladen - :)

 
Jack Thomas:

Open the file in metaeditor and click compile, you will see why it doesn't load.


Your options are:

1) Learn to code properly.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs

2) Find something in the codebase that will work for you.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code


3) Find something in the marketplace that will work for you.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market


4) Hire someone to either fix the broken code, or create a new EA which will meet your specifications.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job


Thanks Jack for your post

 
to60:

Ctrl+H  and replace all  dot(.)  to Space ( )   the code will be correct. please make a backup before changing.

thanks :)

 
mntiwana:

A little push to above replies

EA and required indicator both nmc ver with correct names, including experts help file added too

thanks to Mladen - :)

thanks 

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