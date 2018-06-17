indicator index

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Hello ,

2 indicators are initialized in main chart  by these set of instruction.

double ExtMapBuffer1[];                         
double ExtMapBuffer2[];                         

int init(){  
    SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW, STYLE_DOT, 1);
    SetIndexArrow(0, 233);
    SetIndexBuffer(0, ExtMapBuffer1);
    SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW, STYLE_DOT, 1);
    SetIndexArrow(1, 234);
    SetIndexBuffer(1, ExtMapBuffer2);
    IndicatorShortName("Reversal Fractals");
    SetIndexLabel(0, "Bullish reversal");
    SetIndexLabel(1, "Bearish reversal"); 
    Comment("Copyright © http://www.pointzero-indicator.com");
    return(0);
}

They draw arrows.But for some reason, it is Printing Arrows all over the chart randomly As I move up time-frame by timeframe it prints progressively more and more of them.

arr


Are there some instructions before initializing Indexes  to avoid them ?

Thanks

 
paulselvan: Are there some instructions before initializing Indexes  to avoid them ?

No, the indicator is broken. Fix the logic in start.

 

ok thanks 

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