indicator index
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Hello ,
2 indicators are initialized in main chart by these set of instruction.
They draw arrows.But for some reason, it is Printing Arrows all over the chart randomly As I move up time-frame by timeframe it prints progressively more and more of them.
Are there some instructions before initializing Indexes to avoid them ?
Thanks