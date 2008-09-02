Indicators: ASCTrend1sig
add supersignal and your asctrend1 sig compare.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| super-signals.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2006, Nick Bilak, beluck[AT]gmail.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nick Bilak" #property link "http://www.forex-tsd.com/" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_color2 Lime #property indicator_width2 2 static int prevtime=0; extern int SignalGap = 4; double gd_224 = 0.0; int dist=24; double b1[]; double b2[]; int init() { SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1); SetIndexArrow(1,233); SetIndexArrow(0,234); SetIndexBuffer(0,b1); SetIndexBuffer(1,b2); return(0); } int start() { if (Time[0]==prevtime) return(0); prevtime=Time[0]; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); int k,i,j,limit,hhb,llb; if (counted_bars<0) return(-1); if (counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-1; if(counted_bars>=1) limit=Bars-counted_bars-1; if (limit<0) limit=0; for (i=limit;i>=0;i--) { hhb = Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,dist,i-dist/2); llb = Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,dist,i-dist/2); if (i==hhb) {b1[i]=High[hhb]+SignalGap*Point; // Alert("Super Signal SELL"); } if (i==llb) b2[i]=Low[llb]-SignalGap*Point; } return(0); }
Mehmet:add solar wind to your supersignal 2compare...
add supersignal and your asctrend1 sig compare
Mehmet:
add supersignal and your asctrend1 sig compare.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| super-signals.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2006, Nick Bilak, beluck[AT]gmail.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nick Bilak" #property link "http://www.forex-tsd.com/" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_color2 Lime #property indicator_width2 2 static int prevtime=0; extern int SignalGap = 4; double gd_224 = 0.0; int dist=24; double b1[]; double b2[]; int init() { SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1); SetIndexArrow(1,233); SetIndexArrow(0,234); SetIndexBuffer(0,b1); SetIndexBuffer(1,b2); return(0); } int start() { if (Time[0]==prevtime) return(0); prevtime=Time[0]; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); int k,i,j,limit,hhb,llb; if (counted_bars<0) return(-1); if (counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-1; if(counted_bars>=1) limit=Bars-counted_bars-1; if (limit<0) limit=0; for (i=limit;i>=0;i--) { hhb = Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,dist,i-dist/2); llb = Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,dist,i-dist/2); if (i==hhb) {b1[i]=High[hhb]+SignalGap*Point; // Alert("Super Signal SELL"); } if (i==llb) b2[i]=Low[llb]-SignalGap*Point; } return(0); }
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ASCTrend1sig:
Author: Collector