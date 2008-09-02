Indicators: ASCTrend1sig

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ASCTrend1sig:

Indicator ASCTrend1sig.

Author: Collector

 

how do using iCustom

please a sample

buy or sell

 

add supersignal and your asctrend1 sig compare.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                super-signals.mq4 |
//|                Copyright © 2006, Nick Bilak, beluck[AT]gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nick Bilak"
#property link      "http://www.forex-tsd.com/"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Red
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_color2 Lime
#property indicator_width2 2
static int prevtime=0;
extern int SignalGap = 4;
double gd_224 = 0.0;
int dist=24;
double b1[];
double b2[];
 
int init()  {
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   SetIndexArrow(1,233);
   SetIndexArrow(0,234);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,b1);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,b2);
   return(0);
}
int start() {
   if (Time[0]==prevtime) return(0);
   prevtime=Time[0];
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   int k,i,j,limit,hhb,llb;
   
   if (counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   if (counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-1;
   if(counted_bars>=1) limit=Bars-counted_bars-1;
   if (limit<0) limit=0;
 
   for (i=limit;i>=0;i--)   {
      hhb = Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,dist,i-dist/2);
      llb = Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,dist,i-dist/2);
 
      if (i==hhb)
         {b1[i]=High[hhb]+SignalGap*Point;
        // Alert("Super Signal SELL");
         }
      if (i==llb)
         b2[i]=Low[llb]-SignalGap*Point;
   }
   return(0);
}
[Deleted]  
Mehmet:

add supersignal and your asctrend1 sig compare 

add solar wind to your supersignal 2compare...
[Deleted]  
Mehmet:

add supersignal and your asctrend1 sig compare.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                super-signals.mq4 |
//|                Copyright © 2006, Nick Bilak, beluck[AT]gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Nick Bilak"
#property link      "http://www.forex-tsd.com/"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Red
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_color2 Lime
#property indicator_width2 2
static int prevtime=0;
extern int SignalGap = 4;
double gd_224 = 0.0;
int dist=24;
double b1[];
double b2[];
 
int init()  {
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,1);
   SetIndexArrow(1,233);
   SetIndexArrow(0,234);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,b1);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,b2);
   return(0);
}
int start() {
   if (Time[0]==prevtime) return(0);
   prevtime=Time[0];
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   int k,i,j,limit,hhb,llb;
   
   if (counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   if (counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-1;
   if(counted_bars>=1) limit=Bars-counted_bars-1;
   if (limit<0) limit=0;
 
   for (i=limit;i>=0;i--)   {
      hhb = Highest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,dist,i-dist/2);
      llb = Lowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,dist,i-dist/2);
 
      if (i==hhb)
         {b1[i]=High[hhb]+SignalGap*Point;
        // Alert("Super Signal SELL");
         }
      if (i==llb)
         b2[i]=Low[llb]-SignalGap*Point;
   }
   return(0);
}

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