iMA vs iMAOnArray
I have some problems with understanding iMAOnArray for MQL4. Below is script's code, where I am trying to compare results between iMa and iMAOnArray. In my opinion, if I prepare array with prices and use iMAOnArray on the basis of this array, the result must be the same as I just use iMA. Probably somewhere is a logical mistake in my code. If this topic was discussed somewhere before, please give mi a link. Thx.
Result:
Set the array as series
//--- int period=21; //--- 1 double value_iMA=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,period,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,7); //--- 2 double closeArray[100]; ArraySetAsSeries(closeArray,true); for(int i=0; i<100; i++) closeArray[i]=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,i); double value_iMAOnArray=iMAOnArray(closeArray,0,period,0,MODE_SMA,7); //--- Print("iMA = ",value_iMA,", iMAOnArray = ",value_iMAOnArray);
I have some problems with understanding iMAOnArray for MQL4. Below is script's code, where I am trying to compare results between iMa and iMAOnArray. In my opinion, if I prepare array with prices and use iMAOnArray on the basis of this array, the result must be the same as I just use iMA. Probably somewhere is a logical mistake in my code. If this topic was discussed somewhere before, please give mi a link. Thx.
Result:
The problem is in arrays direction. Your array "closeArray" isn't "AsSeries". Try this part of code instead of your part.
for(int i=0; i<100; i++) closeArray[99-i]=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,i); double value_iMAOnArray=iMAOnArray(closeArray,0,period,0,MODE_SMA,99-7);
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I have some problems with understanding iMAOnArray for MQL4. Below is script's code, where I am trying to compare results between iMa and iMAOnArray. In my opinion, if I prepare array with prices and use iMAOnArray on the basis of this array, the result must be the same as I just use iMA. Probably somewhere is a logical mistake in my code. If this topic was discussed somewhere before, please give mi a link. Thx.
Result: