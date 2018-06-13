iMA vs iMAOnArray

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I have some problems with understanding iMAOnArray for MQL4. Below is script's code, where I am trying to compare results between iMa and iMAOnArray. In my opinion, if I prepare array with prices and use iMAOnArray on the basis of this array, the result must be the same as I just use iMA. Probably somewhere is a logical mistake in my code. If this topic was discussed somewhere before, please give mi a link. Thx.

#property strict
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   int period=21;
//--- 1
   double value_iMA=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,period,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,7);
//--- 2
   double closeArray[100];
   for(int i=0; i<100; i++)
      closeArray[i]=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,i);
   double value_iMAOnArray=iMAOnArray(closeArray,0,period,0,MODE_SMA,7);
//---
   Print("iMA = ",value_iMA,", iMAOnArray = ",value_iMAOnArray);
  }

Result:


 
Maxim Khrolenko:

I have some problems with understanding iMAOnArray for MQL4. Below is script's code, where I am trying to compare results between iMa and iMAOnArray. In my opinion, if I prepare array with prices and use iMAOnArray on the basis of this array, the result must be the same as I just use iMA. Probably somewhere is a logical mistake in my code. If this topic was discussed somewhere before, please give mi a link. Thx.

Result:


Set the array as series

//---
   int period=21;
//--- 1
   double value_iMA=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,period,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,7);
//--- 2
   double closeArray[100];
   ArraySetAsSeries(closeArray,true);
   for(int i=0; i<100; i++)
      closeArray[i]=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,i);
   double value_iMAOnArray=iMAOnArray(closeArray,0,period,0,MODE_SMA,7);
//---
   Print("iMA = ",value_iMA,", iMAOnArray = ",value_iMAOnArray);
 
Maxim Khrolenko:

I have some problems with understanding iMAOnArray for MQL4. Below is script's code, where I am trying to compare results between iMa and iMAOnArray. In my opinion, if I prepare array with prices and use iMAOnArray on the basis of this array, the result must be the same as I just use iMA. Probably somewhere is a logical mistake in my code. If this topic was discussed somewhere before, please give mi a link. Thx.

Result:


The problem is in arrays direction. Your array "closeArray" isn't "AsSeries". Try this part of code instead of your part.

for(int i=0; i<100; i++)
      closeArray[99-i]=iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,i);
   double value_iMAOnArray=iMAOnArray(closeArray,0,period,0,MODE_SMA,99-7);
 
Thanks everyone. Really, I forgot about direction. ArraySetAsSeries() fixed the problem. :)
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