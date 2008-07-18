Indicators: Indicator WSO + WRO + Trend Line

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Indicator WSO + WRO + Trend Line:

The indicator is almost 2 years old. I didn't lay it out, because I had no idea of how to use it.

Author: Sergey

 

This is exactly the indicator ive been looking for, thanks for posting!

[Deleted]  

hello dear Leonsi! thoroughly enjoyed his work and think you're a very talented programmer!

I want your help for setting up a bookmark with triangles, as shown in the figure below, three signals using fractals. being a first fractal down to the first tip of the triangle and other fractal up to the second point, ending with a fractal down to a value 50% higher than the first signal.

already thanks Felipe Wolff



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