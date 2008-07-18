Indicators: Indicator WSO + WRO + Trend Line
This is exactly the indicator ive been looking for, thanks for posting!
hello dear Leonsi! thoroughly enjoyed his work and think you're a very talented programmer!
I want your help for setting up a bookmark with triangles,
as shown in the figure below, three signals using fractals. being a
first fractal down to the first tip of the triangle and other fractal up
to the second point, ending with a fractal down to a value 50% higher
than the first signal.
already thanks Felipe Wolff
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Indicator WSO + WRO + Trend Line:
Author: Sergey