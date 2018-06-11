INDICATOR that displays retracement and expansion levels on chart
nilihijiadbab: Please help me!!Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
whroeder1:
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
The problem is that it doesn't show anything on the chart... I've tried it with strategy tester and there it does work.
Do you've got any idea what could be wrong with my code? It should be easy.
nilihijiadbab:
The problem is that it doesn't show anything on the chart... I've tried it with strategy tester and there it does work.
Do you've got any idea what could be wrong with my code? It should be easy.
I just forgot to adjust the history of my first indicator... it was set on 60 and the second on 3000. haha
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Hi,
I'm trying to create a custom indicator that displays certain levels on a chart. Based on a few custom indicators I've created.
The idea (picture below):
when price moves above HighLine (the green line) and forms a newHIGH (red dotted horizontal line), it needs to display three levels based on the LEG (red dotted diagonal line) between the last LOW (green dotted horizontal line) and the newHIGH. LEVEL1(lowest blue line) at LOW-0.5*LEG, LEVEL2 (middle blue line) at LOW+0.5*LEG and LEVEL3 (highest blue line) at LOW+2*LEG. These levels need to be displayed until the next break of HighLine indicator.
I will add in the code for the HighLine indicator and the code for LEVELS (that doesn't work).
Please help me!! And if there is something that needs further explanation let me know...
Thanks