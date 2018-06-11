INDICATOR that displays retracement and expansion levels on chart

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Hi,

I'm trying to create a custom indicator that displays certain levels on a chart. Based on a few custom indicators I've created.

The idea (picture below):

when price moves above HighLine (the green line) and forms a newHIGH (red dotted horizontal line), it needs to display three levels based on the LEG (red dotted diagonal line) between the last LOW (green dotted  horizontal line) and the newHIGH. LEVEL1(lowest blue line) at LOW-0.5*LEG, LEVEL2 (middle blue line) at LOW+0.5*LEG and LEVEL3 (highest blue line) at LOW+2*LEG. These levels need to be displayed until the next break of HighLine indicator.

the idea

I will add in the code for the HighLine indicator and the code for LEVELS (that doesn't work).

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//|        1HighLine                                                 |
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Green
#property indicator_color2 Green
input int BRKR    =50;
input int PER     =50;                 //period 
input int history =3000;

double high[];                                                  
double LowestHigh;                     
double HighLine[];
int i;
int cnt;
  
void init()
{

   SetIndexBuffer(0,HighLine);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,2,2);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
   
return;
}

int start()
{
   int cnt, i=history-PER;
   double price_high;
   
   while(i>=0)
     {
      LowestHigh=EMPTY_VALUE;
       
      for(cnt=1;cnt<PER;cnt++)
        {
         price_high=iCustom(NULL,0,"MS_SR",0,i+cnt);
         
         if(LowestHigh>price_high)
            LowestHigh=price_high;
                
        }
        
      HighLine[i]=LowestHigh+BRKR*Point;
      
      i--;
     }
     
return(0);
}

   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//|        1LEVELS                                                   |
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 7
#property indicator_color1 Blue
#property indicator_color2 Blue
#property indicator_color3 Blue

input int History = 3000;

double LEVEL1[];
double LEVEL2[];
double LEVEL3[];
double newHIGH[];
double oldHIGH[];
double LOW[];
double HighLine[];

double LEG;
int i;
  
int init()
  {    
   SetIndexArrow(0, 119);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_DOT,3,Blue);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(0,i-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(0, LEVEL1);
       
   SetIndexArrow(1, 119);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_DOT,3,Blue);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(1,i-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, LEVEL2);
   
   SetIndexArrow(2, 119);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_DOT,3,Blue);
   SetIndexDrawBegin(2,i-1);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, LEVEL3);
    
   SetIndexBuffer(3, newHIGH);
   SetIndexStyle(3,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY,clrNONE);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, oldHIGH);
   SetIndexStyle(4,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY,clrNONE);
   SetIndexBuffer(5, LOW);
   SetIndexStyle(5,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY,clrNONE);
   SetIndexBuffer(6, HighLine);
   SetIndexStyle(6,EMPTY,EMPTY,EMPTY,clrNONE);


    
return(0);
}

int start()
{  i=History;
   while(i>=0)
   {  newHIGH[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"MS_SR",2,i);		// custom indicator that shows high/ressistance and low/support	
      oldHIGH[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"MS_SR",2,i+1);
      LOW[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"MS_SR",3,i);
      HighLine[i]=iCustom(NULL,0,"4BRKR",0,i);           //CUSTOM INDICATOR HighLine
            
      if (oldHIGH[i]<HighLine[i]&&newHIGH[i]>HighLine[i]) 
      {  LEG=newHIGH[i]-LOW[i];
         LEVEL1[i]=LOW[i]-LEG*0.5;
         LEVEL2[i]=LOW[i]+LEG*0.5;
         LEVEL3[i]=LOW[i]+LEG*2.0;
      }
      else 
      {    LEVEL1[i]=LEVEL1[i+1];
           LEVEL2[i]=LEVEL2[i+1];
           LEVEL3[i]=LEVEL3[i+1];
      }     
   i--;
   }   
return(0);
}
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------

Please help me!! And if there is something that needs further explanation let me know...

Thanks

 
nilihijiadbab: Please help me!!
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.
 
whroeder1:
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem.

The problem is that it doesn't show anything on the chart... I've tried it with strategy tester and there it does work.

Do you've got any idea what could be wrong with my code? It should be easy.

 
nilihijiadbab:

The problem is that it doesn't show anything on the chart... I've tried it with strategy tester and there it does work.

Do you've got any idea what could be wrong with my code? It should be easy.

I just forgot to adjust the history of my first indicator... it was set on 60 and the second on 3000. haha

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