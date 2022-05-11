MetaEditor Toolbox Bug/Error

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Hello, I dragged the Error window which is usually on the bottom off the attatchment with the lower border.

Now I cant get it to show there anymore.

The only think that I found to show the errors now is the toolbox which has a bug and doesn't show the full content.


Do you know how to show the errors on the bottom (like the terminal in the trading terminal)?

Do you know how to show the full Toolbox?


I'd be really happy if someone can help :)


 
Try clicking and dragging on the section that has "Toolbox" written. Drag it down until it spreads out and release.
 
Keith Watford:
Try clicking and dragging on the section that has "Toolbox" written. Drag it down until it spreads out and release.

Yeah I've tried that but the toolbox window is a seperate window and not within the mt4 frame. So dragging it only drags it across my screen and outsite mt4.


Maybe any other suggestions?

 
vincent ole #:

Yeah I've tried that but the toolbox window is a seperate window and not within the mt4 frame. So dragging it only drags it across my screen and outsite mt4.


Maybe any other suggestions?

Hi,


Am having the same issue, did you end up figuring it out?

[Deleted]  
gerrymct #: Hi, Am having the same issue, did you end up figuring it out?

Drag it by header ba, down and to the left until it widens and then release:



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