Indicators: i4 GoldenLionTrend v3

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i4 GoldenLionTrend v3:

The indicator shows the trend. A code example for candlesticks colored in four different colors according to the trend strength.

Author: Golden Lion

 

Hello,

I have a few questions to you:

1/. What timeframe does it work?

2/. What is the meaning each of candle colour?

Regards,

Puncher (POLAND)

[Deleted]  

puncher wrote:
1/. What timeframe does it work?

2/. What is the meaning each of candle colour?

- indi based on BBands (std.deviation levels 2;1);

-colors mean: the stronger the move - the darker the color;

 and: -  indicator works on all timeframes.

[Deleted]  

Correct me if i am wrong,so the assumption is Red is strong down trend,light red is downtrend,blue is strong trend and light blue is uptrend?

2nd qns

Is it possible to change the histogram into arrows instead because i want to see the exact candlestick that is formed as the histogram will block the wicks and the body of the candlestick.


Thanks

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