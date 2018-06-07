HELP in my custom indecator
David Ayad:
i want to put my indicator in the market but i have a comment from moderator .
how can i fix it ?
Hi,
This error message can have many reasons. Your code should be seen.
David Ayad:Array out of range means that you are accessing index of the array which doesnt exists. For example you defined array: myarr[3] which has indexes 0, 1 ,2 and you try to access index = 3 like myarr[3], which doesnt exists, so then you will get that error. There can be multiple reasons why you see this error, like wrong construction of "for" loops, wrong array initialization, problem with copying data from other source to array (like higher timeframe) and so on.
i want to put my indicator in the market but i have a comment from moderator .
how can i fix it ?
David Ayad: how can i fix it ?Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
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i want to put my indicator in the market but i have a comment from moderator .
how can i fix it ?