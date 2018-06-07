What is this tool in Metatrader? PLEASE HELP
louwal:
hi
what is this tool and how can i add it? can't find it.
THANKS
What does it say in the indicator window? Something like "Cur Strength......", that will tell you what it is usually.
If so, it's a currency strength meter and there are several available from the marketplace.
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hi
what is this tool and how can i add it? can't find it.
THANKS