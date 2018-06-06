The terminal bar underneath has disappeare
Nganon:
Hi every body,
I'm a new user and the terminal bar underneath has disappeared on META5, please, how do I get it back?Hi every body,
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Hi every body,
I'm a new user and the terminal bar underneath has disappeared on META5, please, how do I get it back?Hi every body,