Indicators: DailyPivotPoints

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DailyPivotPoints:

The DailyPivot Points indicator helps to get the idea of the future market movements, unlike other tools that are usually behind the market.

The DailyPivot Points indicator MetaTrader 4

Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

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what is the solid blue line on the chart mean?
[Deleted]  
It is the daily pivot price, day after day.
[Deleted]  
How do I apply this indicator? How can I get the RES or SUP level from iCustom() ? Anyone Pls help me. thanks.
[Deleted]  
sadly this good indicator is crashing my computer...
[Deleted]  
What a terrific indicator. Pivot Points clarifies entries & exit targets when used in conjunction with other indicators, in aid of successful trade execution. Thank you.
 
I can’t find where and how to download the code of this indicator, please help
 
Yomi Fx:
I can’t find where and how to download the code of this indicator, please help

There is a link in the 1st post at the top

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