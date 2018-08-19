Indicators: DailyPivotPoints
what is the solid blue line on the chart mean?
It is the daily pivot price, day after day.
sadly this good indicator is crashing my computer...
What a terrific indicator. Pivot Points clarifies entries & exit targets when used in conjunction with other indicators, in aid of successful trade execution. Thank you.
I can’t find where and how to download the code of this indicator, please help
Yomi Fx:
I can’t find where and how to download the code of this indicator, please help
I can’t find where and how to download the code of this indicator, please help
There is a link in the 1st post at the top
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DailyPivotPoints:
The DailyPivot Points indicator helps to get the idea of the future market movements, unlike other tools that are usually behind the market.
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.