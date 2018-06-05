Problem with Moving Average in Custom Indicator
That's odd it should not be drawing any arrows.
Marco vd Heijden:
That's odd it should not be drawing any arrows.
That's odd it should not be drawing any arrows.
why not ?
Stanislav Ivanov
Hi guys, Im having a serious problem with calculating a MA in an indicator. In first look everything seems ok, but when attached to chart the MA goes crazy
Hi guys, Im having a serious problem with calculating a MA in an indicator. In first look everything seems ok, but when attached to chart the MA goes crazy
At least you should change this:
ma=iMA(Symbol(),tf,maperiod,shift,mamethod,PRICE_...,shift);
I suppose you want to use something like this:
ma=iMA(Symbol(),tf,maperiod,0,mamethod,PRICE_...,shift);
Petr Nosek:
At least you should change this:
I suppose you want to use something like this:
Worked, Thank you!
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Hi guys, Im having a serious problem with calculating a MA in an indicator. In first look everything seems ok, but when attached to chart the MA goes crazy