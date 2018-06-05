Problem with Moving Average in Custom Indicator

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Hi guys, Im having a serious problem with calculating a MA in an indicator. In first look everything seems ok, but when attached to chart the MA goes crazy


 int i,Counted_bars;
//--- counting from 0 to rates_total
   ArraySetAsSeries(upcross,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(downcross,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ma1,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(ma11,true);

//--- initial zero
   /*if(prev_calculated<1)
     {
      ArrayInitialize(upcross,0);
      ArrayInitialize(downcross,0);
      ArrayInitialize(ma1,0);
      ArrayInitialize(ma11,0);
      
     }*/
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
   Counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); // Number of counted bars
   i=Bars-Counted_bars-1;           // Index of the first uncounted
   while(i>=0)                  
     {
      ma1[i]=ma(i,timeframe);
      ma11[i]=ma2(i,timeframe);
      if(ma(i,timeframe)<=close(i,timeframe) && Close[i]>Open[i])
        {
         upcross[i]=low(i,0);
        }
      else if(ma2(i,timeframe)>=close(i,timeframe) && Close[i]<Open[i]) downcross[i]=high(i,timeframe);
      i--;
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double ma(int shift,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf)
  {
   double ma=iMA(Symbol(),tf,maperiod,shift,mamethod,PRICE_HIGH,shift);
   return ma;
  }
double ma2(int shift,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf)
  {
   double ma=iMA(Symbol(),tf,maperiod,shift,mamethod,PRICE_LOW,shift);
   return ma;
  }  


 

 
That's odd it should not be drawing any arrows.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
That's odd it should not be drawing any arrows.

why not ?

 
Stanislav Ivanov


Hi guys, Im having a serious problem with calculating a MA in an indicator. In first look everything seems ok, but when attached to chart the MA goes crazy

At least you should change this:

ma=iMA(Symbol(),tf,maperiod,shift,mamethod,PRICE_...,shift);

I suppose you want to use something like this:

ma=iMA(Symbol(),tf,maperiod,0,mamethod,PRICE_...,shift);
 
Petr Nosek:

At least you should change this:

I suppose you want to use something like this:

Worked, Thank you!

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