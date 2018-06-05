Problem with my screen

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This is how I see the #SPX on my mt4 platform, how can I fix it?


#SPX screen problem

 

The same problem with #INDU


#INDUH1screen.png

 
ace2e4:

The same problem with #INDU



This has to do with the data feed of your broker for the particular instruments.

Its obviously wrong.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

This has to do with the data feed of your broker for the particular instruments.

Its obviously wrong.

I'll contact with the soon is posible, thank you. 

 
You can press F2 and go to the instrument and then delete those candles from history so that they do not appear on the chart/
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