Problem with my screen
ace2e4:
The same problem with #INDU
This has to do with the data feed of your broker for the particular instruments.
Its obviously wrong.
Eleni Anna Branou:
This has to do with the data feed of your broker for the particular instruments.
Its obviously wrong.
I'll contact with the soon is posible, thank you.
You can press F2 and go to the instrument and then delete those candles from history so that they do not appear on the chart/
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This is how I see the #SPX on my mt4 platform, how can I fix it?