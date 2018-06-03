How to change EA to open at start of candle only
datetime time; if((CountOrders(OP_BUY,Magic)+CountOrders(OP_SELL,Magic))<MaxOrders) { if(time!=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),0)) { spread=Ask-Bid; if(SignalBUY) { if(HideSL==false && StopLoss>0){SL=Ask-StopLoss*point;/*OPP=Bid-StopLoss*point;SLP=Bid;*/}else {SL=0;/*SLP=0;*/} if(HideTP==false&&TakeProfit>0){TP=Ask+TakeProfit*point;/*TPP=Bid-(TakeProfit*2)*point;*/}else {TP=0;/*TPP=0;*/} if(HideSL==false&&HedgeSL>0)SLH=Bid+HedgeSL*point;else SLH=0; if(HideTP==false&&HedgeTP>0)TPH=Bid-HedgeTP*point;else TPH=0; if(Martingale)ILots=NormalizeDouble(Lots*MartingaleFactor(),2);else ILots=Lots; if(ILots<MinLots)ILots=MinLots;if(ILots>MaxLots)ILots=MaxLots; if((Time0!=Time[0]) || (MaxTradePerBar>1) && (!BuySignalCancelledLatch) && (!DontOpen)) { Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,ILots,Ask,Slippage,SL,TP,EAName,Magic,0,Blue); if(!MultipleOrdersPerSignal) { BuySignalCancelledLatch=true; Print("Buy Signal Cancelled Latch Set"); } if(Hedge)TicketH=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,ILots,Bid,Slippage,SLH,TPH,EAName,Magic,0,Red); /*if(ReverseAtStop&&StopLoss>0)TicketP=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lots,OPP,Slippage,SLP,TPP,EAName,Magic,Expire,Red);*/ Time0=Time[0];if(Ticket>0)TradePerBar++; } time=iTime(Symbol(),Period(),0); }
sheaosaurus:
Hi everyone:
I have an EA that opens trades throughout the formation of a candle (meaning on a 5 min chart, it can open an order during the duration of the candle). I would like
to have it where the EA can only open trades at the start of a new candle only, and not during the duration of the candle.
Below is the code that handles the opening of new trades. I'm assuming the code would go near (Time0!=Time[0]).
I have tried to search on these forums and others how to do this, to no avail. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
bool isNewBar(string symbol,int timeframe,bool forceStart=true) //timeframe=PERIOD_H1 etc static int prevTime; bool newBar=false; if(iTime(symbol,timeframe,0)!=prevTime) { newBar=true; if(prevTime==0 && forceStart==false) newBar=false; prevTime=iTime(symbol,timeframe,0); } return(newBar); }
Load this method every tick
if returns true it is a new bar
PS the 'secret' is to use a static variable
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Hi everyone:
I have an EA that opens trades throughout the formation of a candle (meaning on a 5 min chart, it can open an order during the duration of the candle). I would like
to have it where the EA can only open trades at the start of a new candle only, and not during the duration of the candle.
Below is the code that handles the opening of new trades. I'm assuming the code would go near (Time0!=Time[0]).
I have tried to search on these forums and others how to do this, to no avail. Any help would be greatly appreciated.