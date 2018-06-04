Can help me with StopLoss and TakeProfit on StrategyTesterVisualization (Not working)
[RESOLVED] I was able to solve! ... It was the patch that I installed ... I reinstalled the MetaTrade and it returned work as usually!
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Hello,
I'm trying to create my first EA ... but I crashed during the tests!
Apparently, I'm create the "Order"... but they are not initialized!
They appear on the chart, but do not close, do not profit or hurt.
I attached a printscreen, log and my code.
Can you help me?
Log:
Code: