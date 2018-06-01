DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 To Mark Candles not working. Seems like an Issue with the time series access method.
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrYellow #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 double candlehigh[], candlelow[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ArraySetAsSeries(candlehigh, true); ArraySetAsSeries(candlelow, true); SetIndexBuffer(0, candlehigh,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, candlelow,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[] ) { ArraySetAsSeries(high, true); ArraySetAsSeries(low, true); int limit = MathMin( rates_total-prev_calculated, //onCalculate counter 100 //user Setting ); IndicatorLoop(limit, high, low); return(rates_total); } void IndicatorLoop( const int startAtIndex, const double &h[], const double &l[] ) { for(int i=startAtIndex; i>=0; i--) { printf("setting candle %i to %f", i, h[i]); candlehigh[i] = h[i]; candlelow[i] = l[i]; } }
dazamate:
Ok something wrong with my mt5 then?
Oh I see what you did.
ArraySetAsSeries(high, true); ArraySetAsSeries(low, true);
The arrays in OnCalculate are not passed as time series? That's so stupid.
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #ifdef __MQL5__ #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 #else #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #endif #property indicator_color1 clrYellow #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 double candlehigh[], candlelow[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { ArraySetAsSeries(candlehigh, true); ArraySetAsSeries(candlelow, true); SetIndexBuffer(0, candlehigh,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1, candlelow,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[] ) { ArraySetAsSeries(high, true); ArraySetAsSeries(low, true); int limit = MathMin( rates_total-prev_calculated, //onCalculate counter 100 //user Setting ); IndicatorLoop(limit, high, low); return(rates_total); } void IndicatorLoop( const int startAtIndex, const double &h[], const double &l[] ) { for(int i=startAtIndex; i>=0; i--) { printf("setting candle %i to %f", i, h[i]); candlehigh[i] = h[i]; candlelow[i] = l[i]; } }
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Hi guys, I am trying to convert some code from mql4, and I can't get the HISTROGRAM2 drawing to work properly.
I wrote this simple test indicator, but I am getting the completely wrong prices in the print statement, almost like an error resulting in accessing a time series data in a non-series array.
But I did set the buffer arrays as series to true for good measure. Did try with and without, no difference (I believe SetIndexBuffer() automattically sets your buffer arrays to series).
I even followed the example here, but I could not find why my code has a corrupted output.
Any keen eyes out there see what I am doing wrong?