Indicators: Indicator 'Currency' Is a Useful Program

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Indicator 'Currency' Is a Useful Program:

The indicator-informer Currency prints and writes into a file the following information.

Author: Alexei Kharchenko

 

Hi Kharko,
I really like the concept of your indicator and it is something I have been looking for.
Unfortunately, when I attach it to a chart MT4 hangs.

Perhaps it has something to do with the settings being in another language?



The variable 'Zametki1' has a setting of 'ÇÀÏÈÑÜ Â ÔÀÉË ÏÐÎÈÇÂÎÄÈÒÑß Â ÌÎÌÅÍÒ ÍÀÁÐÀÑÛÂÀÍÈß ÍÀ ÃÐÀÔÈÊ. ÔÀÉË ÍÀÕÎÄÈÒÑß experts\files' so I'm guessing an english system can not understand it...?

cheers, drayzen

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