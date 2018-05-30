I need alert on these indicators

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I need a programmer on this two indicators.


The indicator with "Green Arrow" is Osagie Trend Scanner V20 and the indicator with the "White arrow" is Osagie Trend Force v30.

I want the indicator with the "Green Arrow" to give me a "Sound" and "Message" alert when it changes color from Blue to Red (Sell now) and from Red to Blue (Buy now).

While the indicator with the "White Arrow" to give a "Sound" and "Message" alert when it changes color from Lime to Magenta (Ready to Sell) and from Magenta to Lime (Ready to Buy).


Below are the indicators


[contacts were deleted by moderator]

<Decompiled code attachment deleted>

 
OSAGIE OBASUYI:


The indicator with "Green Arrow" is Osagie Trend Scanner V20 and the indicator with the "White arrow" is Osagie Trend Force v30.

I want the indicator with the "Green Arrow" to give me a "Sound" and "Message" alert when it changes color from Blue to Red (Sell now) and from Red to Blue (Buy now).

While the indicator with the "White Arrow" to give a "Sound" and "Message" alert when it changes color from Lime to Magenta (Ready to Sell) and from Magenta to Lime (Ready to Buy).


Below are the indicators


[contacts were deleted by moderator]

That is a decompiled solar wind. Forget about it
 

Do not post or attach decompiled code.

Doing so may get you banned from the forum.

 
Mladen Rakic:
That is a decompiled solar wind. Forget about it
It is not a decompiled solar wind indicator.
 
OSAGIE OBASUYI:
It is not a decompiled solar wind indicator.

I don't know about solar wind, but the attachment that I removed was decompiled code.

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