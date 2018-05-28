Testing EA on MT4
For the tester the results and balance will be in the Results tab.
Sometimes, you have to pause the tester to allow the results and journal to "catch up.
Hello my friends,
I'm programming an EA on MT4 and it seems to work very well but I have some troubles when testing.
I can not see opened positions and balance... It is frustrating because I can't see how much is my balance, equity and profit. I tried to show balance within code but it does not show fine (it allways permains same amount).
I used these functions to try to show info, but neither work...
AccountInfoDouble (ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
AccountInfoDouble (ACCOUNT_PROFIT);
AccountInfoDouble (ACCOUNT_EQUITY);
What can I do?
Thank you!
The one in the red box is not a tester results.
You can try to draw a text object on the screen displaying the AccountEquity() info or you can just
Print(AccountEquity());
to display it on the log.
Good luck.
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Hello my friends,
I'm programming an EA on MT4 and it seems to work very well but I have some troubles when testing.
I can not see opened positions and balance... It is frustrating because I can't see how much is my balance, equity and profit. I tried to show balance within code but it does not show fine (it allways permains same amount).
I used these functions to try to show info, but neither work...
AccountInfoDouble (ACCOUNT_BALANCE);
AccountInfoDouble (ACCOUNT_PROFIT);
AccountInfoDouble (ACCOUNT_EQUITY);
What can I do?
Thank you!