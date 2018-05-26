Problem when copying indicators and templates on MT4
Hi, I can not install other templates and indicators from the web on my MT4 platform. I specify that these files are in EX4 and MQL4 format. I followed the installation procedure by going to File / Open data folder / MQL4. I even uninstall and reinstall the app many times. I receive as error message "Blacklisted folder". Does anyone have a solution?
Files:
Capture_dcucran_h251w.png 250 kb
- installing templates/indicators
- Can't add custom indicators
- Metatrader 4 main window doesn't show up, but terminal.exe is running
I seen that it`s not a MetaTrader Message window. Posiible it`s anitivirus or other malware protection software.
U should fully decribe this incident to "service desk" request for prеvent it in feuture.
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