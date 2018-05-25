Customize CCI Indicator in MT4

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Good day Everyone,

I have a custom made indicator that draws Red/Blue arrow when CCI cross the ZERO LINE. What I want is that the arrow are drawn far away so that i can see the High/Low of the candlestick. I want it to look like the Yellow/Green arrows. How will I do? I know it involves programming but can someone please write the code for me so i can paste it in the indicator. Thanks in advance.

CCI iNDICATOR

 
I have researched and solved the problem. Buzz me if you have such problem so I can give you the answer.
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